70-Year-Old Woman Charged with Murdering Husband

Published on March 26, 2024

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – A 70-year-old woman has been charged with shooting and killer her husband.

Elkhart County deputies were called to a home off County Road 9 just before 5 in the morning on March 22nd. Court documents say 70-year-old Linda Tener was pointing a gun at her 45-year-old son. He was able to take the gun from his mother and wrestle her to the ground while she claimed to have killed his father.

Tener was brought into custody by Nappanee Police. Her husband, Johnnie, was later found lying dead inside the home on a recliner with a gunshot wound to his head.

Tener’s son later told officers that his mother was recently in the hospital for anxiety and was treated and released the day before the shooting.

Tener is now in the Elkhart County Jail.

