Listen Live
Local

William Shatner Visiting Bloomington For Total Eclipse April 8th

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"You Can Call Me Bill" Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

BLOOMINGTON — Famous actor and oldest man to ever go to space, William Shatner, will be in Bloomington for the total solar eclipse happening on April 8th.

The Star Trek actor will be in IU’s Memorial Stadium from 1 – 5 p.m. as a part of their Hoosier Cosmic Celebration. He joins singer and actor Janelle Monae as well as Dr. Mae Jemison in attending the event.

Shatner, 93, portrayed Captain James Tiberius Kirk in the Sci-Fi series “Star Trek” starting in 1966. He would reprise the roll for several movies and TV shows over the years.

Shatner will also be attending a red-carpet screening of his documentary “William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill” which will air in the IU Cinema. A Q&A session will follow the screening with Shatner and the film’s director Alexandre O. Philippe.

Other events occurring during the Hoosier Cosmic Celebration are a celebration in Dunn Meadow from noon to 7 with food trucks and more, and a performance from the IU Concert Orchestra in the IU auditorium.

Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster. Students can grab theirs for $15, while the general public can get into the event for $19.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
"You Can Call Me Bill" Los Angeles Premiere
Local

William Shatner Visiting Bloomington For Total Eclipse April 8th

Kate Middleton announces she is diagnosed with Cancer
National

Princess Kate Announces Cancer Diagnosis

15 Arrested in 9-Month Investigation
News

Interstate Drug Bust: Johnson County Sheriff Announces 15 Arrests

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

East Side Shooting Crime Scene
Local

1 Dead and 5 Injured Including an IMPD Officer in East Side Shooting

Migrants cross the border to USA...
Politics

Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment

US-TRANSPORT-INCIDENT
National

Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses In Baltimore, Hit By Container Ship

Tokyo annular solar eclipse 2012
Local

ISP: Don’t Stop On Interstates During Solar Eclipse

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close