William Shatner Visiting Bloomington For Total Eclipse April 8th

BLOOMINGTON — Famous actor and oldest man to ever go to space, William Shatner, will be in Bloomington for the total solar eclipse happening on April 8th.

The Star Trek actor will be in IU’s Memorial Stadium from 1 – 5 p.m. as a part of their Hoosier Cosmic Celebration. He joins singer and actor Janelle Monae as well as Dr. Mae Jemison in attending the event.

Shatner, 93, portrayed Captain James Tiberius Kirk in the Sci-Fi series “Star Trek” starting in 1966. He would reprise the roll for several movies and TV shows over the years.

Shatner will also be attending a red-carpet screening of his documentary “William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill” which will air in the IU Cinema. A Q&A session will follow the screening with Shatner and the film’s director Alexandre O. Philippe.

Other events occurring during the Hoosier Cosmic Celebration are a celebration in Dunn Meadow from noon to 7 with food trucks and more, and a performance from the IU Concert Orchestra in the IU auditorium.

Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster. Students can grab theirs for $15, while the general public can get into the event for $19.