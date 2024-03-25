Listen Live
Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 56 Years in Prison for Murder

Published on March 25, 2024

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.

Source: BrianAJackson/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS – Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced a 56 year prison sentence for Deshae Anderson Monday. Anderson was accused of stabbing Jimario Williams to death in 2021, and was convicted of murder after a two day jury trial in February.

On May 8th, 2021 officers were called to an apartment off Village Circle West near East 25th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road on the east side. Paramedics at the scene told police that Williams died at the scene.

After speaking with witnesses inside the apartment, investigators say Williams was in the apartment’s kitchen when an argument started between him and Anderson. That’s when Anderson stabbed him and ran out of the apartment.

Photographs were able to help witnesses identify Anderson as the suspect.

“With the assistance of several witnesses, multiple law enforcement agencies worked tirelessly to identify, track down, and apprehend the defendant,” stated Prosecutor Mears. Ultimately, that collaboration is why we were able to achieve justice for Mr. Williams and his family— through people’s willingness to come forward and speak up.”

