1 Dead and 5 Injured Including an IMPD Officer in East Side Shooting

Published on March 24, 2024

East Side Shooting Crime Scene

Source: IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Two off-duty IMPD officers were involved in a shooting with at least one other person early Sunday around 1:30 a.m. in a bar parking lot on Indy’s east side.

The shooting took place just outside the beltway on East Washington St. Police say that an argument was happening outside of a bar when the gunfire started. At least five people and one of the off-duty officers were shot. The officer was hit in the leg and subsequently fell, sustaining a shoulder injury as well.

Four of the injured people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They are all reported to be in stable condition. A fifth would arrive later and eventually die from his injuries.

Detectives are still working to determine how all of the injuries occurred. Multiple officers were on the scene during the accident with body cameras.

Both officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for officer involved shootings.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Sergeant Michael Duke at the homicide office by calling 317-327-3475 or you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.

 

