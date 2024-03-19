Butler Prepares For Minnesota As They Begin NIT Run

INDIANAPOLIS — The decision to accept an invite to the NIT was a no-brainer for Butler Bulldogs head coach Thad Matta.

The Bulldogs are one of five Big East teams in the NIT, which was a puzzling thing for Matta to wrap his head around given the fact only three Big East teams were chosen to take part in the NCAA Tournament.

“I was scratching my head,” Matta said as he was watching the selection of the tournament. “I couldn’t believe it, but for this team, it’s a new team and we are building something here at Butler.”

Matta said their upcoming match-up with Minnesota in the first round of the tournament poses an opportunity for his younger players to experience playing post-season basketball at a high level, especially given that he believes many of the teams in the NIT had a case to be chosen for March Madness.

He said usually with a newer team playing in the NIT it could be a sign of things to come.

“Post-season play is post-season play now,” Matta said. “You look at the bracket of the NIT its ‘I thought they would be in the NCAA Tournament, I thought they would be in the NCAA Tournament.’ In ’08 (with Ohio State) we had a chance in the NIT with a new team and we won the thing. After that, we went on a tear in the Big Ten.”

He said it’s “refreshing” that they get to play someone other than an opponent they may have faced a week or two ago like they have been in the depths of Big East play the last few months.

The run for Butler will also potentially set up a meeting with Indiana State in the second round of the NIT. The Sycamores were snubbed from the NCAA Tournament despite a 28-6 record and a net ranking of 29th in the nation. Matta said he feels for ISU.

“What a terrific year they’ve had,” he said. “I think they, we, and Purdue are the only three teams in post-season play in the state. So for both of us to play would be a great and unique opportunity.”

Evansville is also playing post-season ball from Indiana. They are in the CBI Tournament.

Butler and Minnesota square off tonight inside Hinkle Fieldhouse at 9:00 EDT.