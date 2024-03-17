Saturday Night Shooting Kills One in Fishers

FISHERS — The Fishers Police Department responded to the 10000 block of Apple Blossom Circle around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say they arrived after reports of shots fired. They discovered one person shot on the scene and transported them to a local hospital. They were eventually pronounced dead.

Police detained several individuals they believe to be involved in the shooting. Investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call Detective LaShawn Tyler at 317-595-3300.

The Marion County Coroner will release the name of the deceased after family has been notified.