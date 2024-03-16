Listen Live
Local

Indiana DNR Searching for Missing Teenager

Published on March 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Image of Carson Hughes

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement / Via Facebook

VERSAILLES, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is now looking for a missing teenager.

Officers say they found 18-year-old Carson Hughes’ car near Versailles Lake Friday afternoon, and the boy’s kayak was on the water. A search of land and water began, with officers using “thermal and side-scan sonar technologies.”

As of Friday night, they had still not found the teenager. The search then had to stop “due to darkness and unsafe search conditions,” but efforts to find the Osgood teenager were expected to continue Saturday.

If you know anything about this, please call the Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement Dispatch Center at 812-837-9536.

Learn more here.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - Local Government Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Image of Carson Hughes
Local

Indiana DNR Searching for Missing Teenager

Multi colored generic books in shelf, horizontal
Local

Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Holcomb 2024 Next Level Agenda
Local

Holcomb Signs 67 Bills Into Law On Monday

A photo of jail bars with a view showing inside the cell
Local

Marion County Jail Inmate Swallows Unknown Substance, Passes Away

Shreve Conference 1
Politics

Guy Relford weighs in on Jefferson Shreve’s run for Congress

Salvador Banales of Texas Mugshot
Local

UPDATE: Saturday Morning Hit and Run Suspect Called Police Hours After Incident

--Developers are about to build an $18 million apartment community
News

Southport to See $18 Million Investment in Redevelopment Project

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close