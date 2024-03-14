Southport to See $18 Million Investment in Redevelopment Project

SOUTHPORT, IND — Developers are about to build an $18 million apartment community just 9 miles south of downtown Indianapolis. With 93 one- and two-bedroom units, it’ll be a commuter hub on Marion County’s south side.

The building will be located at 2110 E. Southport Road, right off the fringe of I-65.

“65 has a lot of great commercial activity,” said Shelby Bowen, CEO of Rebar Development. It will be nice to live on the fringe of that, so you benefit from all the great services off of 65 but a little bit more of a downtown feel in Southport. Then, on Madison Avenue to the west, a Red Line stop is planned for there.”

Indiana Economic Development Corporation is partnering with the Southport Redevelopment Commission and Rebar Development on this project.

“The Indiana Economic Development Corporation is kind of the economic development arm of the State of Indiana; under Governor Holcomb, they have been supportive of trying to raise the bar for these communities that are trying to raise the bar in these communities that are investing in their core and trying to try to retain and attract talent.”

According to Bowen, the City of Southport obtained the land 15 years ago and has been actively seeking to acquire this parcel of land, which they believe is crucial to their redevelopment plans. Rebar Development’s representatives met with city officials a few years ago.

A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for Friday afternoon.