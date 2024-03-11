Kenny Chesney Performing at Ruoff in June

NOBLESVILLE — Kenny Chesney announced on Monday that he will be stopping by Ruoff Music Center this summer on his “Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour.”

The Platinum selling country artist will be performing 31 shows across America on this tour with one stop in Noblesville on June 20th.

Chesney will likely be playing several songs off his upcoming album “Born” which is set to be released on March 22nd. A single off that album “Take Her Home” has already been released.

He will be receiving opening act support from CMA Best New Artist Nominee Megan Moroney.

General sale for tickets begins on Friday, March 15th at 10a.m. Tickets can be purchased at KennyChesney.com or LiveNation.com