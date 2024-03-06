Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked

CARMEL, Ind. — A woman in Carmel was arrested Monday for walking around a public library in the nude.
Court documents say police were called to the Carmel Clay Public Library sometime in the afternoon. When they got there library staff told them that Gwyn Cornell, 42, had walked in and decided to get comfortable… a little too comfortable.
She took off all her clothes and then proceeded to walk around the library as if she were anyone else in the library minding their own business. She even took a man’s book and then looked up something on the computer before giving the book back.
When the cops caught up with her inside the library she was sitting at a table with a vape pen.
The officers were able to quickly figure out that the pen contained illegal amounts of THC. That’s when she was covered up, arrested, and taken to jail. Cornell is charged with public nudity and possession of marijuana.
-
ABC News president Kimberly Godwin: Donald Trump is “as racist as they come”
-
Delphi Police Warn Parents to Stay Alert After Man Takes Girls into Woods
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana
-
Gun Goes Off at Top Golf in Fishers, Indianapolis Man Arrested
-
Bill Passes Senate Allowing Banks to Make Changes to Deposit Accounts Without Obtaining Consent
-
Nationwide AT&T Outage: Users Report 'SOS' Message Instead of Signal Bars
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Substitute Teacher at Perry Meridian High School Assaulted By Student, Student Not Arrested