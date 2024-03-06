Listen Live
Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked

Published on March 6, 2024

CARMEL, Ind. — A woman in Carmel was arrested Monday for walking around a public library in the nude.

Court documents say police were called to the Carmel Clay Public Library sometime in the afternoon. When they got there library staff told them that Gwyn Cornell, 42, had walked in and decided to get comfortable… a little too comfortable.

She took off all her clothes and then proceeded to walk around the library as if she were anyone else in the library minding their own business. She even took a man’s book and then looked up something on the computer before giving the book back.

When the cops caught up with her inside the library she was sitting at a table with a vape pen.

The officers were able to quickly figure out that the pen contained illegal amounts of THC. That’s when she was covered up, arrested, and taken to jail. Cornell is charged with public nudity and possession of marijuana.

