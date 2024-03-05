Minor Shot Outside of a Lawrence Elementary School

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating after a “juvenile” was shot in the leg outside of a Lawrence elementary school Tuesday afternoon.
Officers say the incident happened outside of Harrison Hill Elementary, which is located on East 53rd Street in Indianapolis. But, they note that the people involved were “high-school aged.”
At this time, they believe the injured minor was one of four juveniles who got into a disagreement, which led to the shooting.
That minor was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Suspects are now in custody.
-
ABC News president Kimberly Godwin: Donald Trump is “as racist as they come”
-
Delphi Police Warn Parents to Stay Alert After Man Takes Girls into Woods
-
Bill Passes Senate Allowing Banks to Make Changes to Deposit Accounts Without Obtaining Consent
-
Gun Goes Off at Top Golf in Fishers, Indianapolis Man Arrested
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Nationwide AT&T Outage: Users Report 'SOS' Message Instead of Signal Bars
-
Substitute Teacher at Perry Meridian High School Assaulted By Student, Student Not Arrested