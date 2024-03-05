Teenage Boy Now Charged with Battery on Perry Meridian Substitute School Teacher

INDIANAPOLIS–Charges have been filed against a teenage boy who is accused of punching a substitute teacher in the face at Perry Meridian High School on February 1.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday that they have charged a 16-year-old boy with battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and criminal recklessness. They are not releasing his name because he is being charged in juvenile court.

The teacher is 75-year-old Rob Gooding. He ended up with a black eye and had to be taken to a hospital in an ambulance that day in February.

When paramedics arrived, Gooding says, a school district police officer was by his side. He immediately said he wanted to press charges.

“Then he said to me, ‘We have been instructed by the higher-ups, which is the district, not to handcuff, or arrest the kid,’ and I said, ‘What?’ and he said, ‘Yes, that came from the higher-ups,’” Gooding said in an interview with our newsgathering partners at WISH-TV.

Gooding also told WISH-TV in late February that he wanted the boy to face consequences at his young age so he can learn a valuable lesson and help prevent him from getting in trouble in the future.