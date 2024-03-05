Two ISP Troopers Recovering After Being Hit by Semi Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana State Police troopers were hurt in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
It was sometime around 1:30 when two Indiana State Police troopers stopped on I-65 southbound south of 38th Street in Indianapolis to check out a crash.
“A couple other vehicles pulled up behind them and I’m not sure exactly why. A very short time later, a semi who was illegally driving in the third lane came around the curb and struck all five vehicles,” says Sergeant John Perrine with Indiana State Police.
A tow truck driver was among those involved, and Sgt. Perrine says that driver had to jump over the interstate wall to avoid being trapped between his truck and the semi.
It’s unclear if the semi driver will be charged, but Sgt. Perrine says the driver was issued several citations.
Sgt. Perrine says everyone, including the troopers, only have minor injuries and should be okay, “when you look at the aftermath of this wreckage and you think about all of the ‘what-ifs’. What if those troopers were (still) standing outside of that car like they were moments before?”
