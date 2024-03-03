Caitlin Clark Sets All-Time NCAA Division I Scoring Record

IOWA CITY, IA.–Iowa Hawkeye guard Caitlin Clark became the all-time leading scorer in the history NCAA Division I basketball Sunday.
Clark set the record with two free throws with 0.3 seconds to play in the first half against Ohio State. That gave her 3,668 points in her career, which surpassed the 3,667 scored by Pete Maravich when he was with LSU from 1967-1970. He would go on to play in the NBA for 10 seasons.
Clark declared for the WNBA Draft last week and is expected to be selected by the Indiana Fever, who have the #1 pick in the draft.
“Congratulations to Caitlin Clark on passing Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record” the Fever said on X, adding a fire emoji.
On February 15, Clark became surpassed Kelsey Plum, during a 106–89 win over Michigan to claim the women’s record.
Iowa went on to beat Ohio State 93-83. Clark scored 35 points, dished out nine assists, and had six rebounds.
-
ABC News president Kimberly Godwin: Donald Trump is “as racist as they come”
-
Delphi Police Warn Parents to Stay Alert After Man Takes Girls into Woods
-
Bill Passes Senate Allowing Banks to Make Changes to Deposit Accounts Without Obtaining Consent
-
Gun Goes Off at Top Golf in Fishers, Indianapolis Man Arrested
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Nationwide AT&T Outage: Users Report 'SOS' Message Instead of Signal Bars
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana
-
Substitute Teacher at Perry Meridian High School Assaulted By Student, Student Not Arrested