Lawmakers Reach Agreement to Continue with Blue Line

INDIANAPOLIS–A deal has been reached by lawmakers to the let the Blue Line construction project continue in Indianapolis.

Senate Bill 52 would have killed the Blue Line project, but it was voted down. That bill would have banned future mass transit projects from using traffic lanes only for buses.

On Thursday morning, House Speaker Todd Huston announced that an agreement was reached between lawmakers, IndyGo, and the City of Indianapolis to incorporate more general-purpose lanes of traffic in the Blue Line proposal. Huston said Senate Bill 52 will not move forward after he met with leaders who said they will revise their plans and maintain two lanes of general-purpose traffic, whenever possible, along Washington Street going both east and west.

“We were able to find common ground that included updating the Blue Line plans to prioritize traffic flow while still making improvements along Washington Street to better accommodate the mass transit system. By keeping at least two lanes of traffic flow going both east and west, whenever possible, we can limit congestion and the negative impacts on local businesses. While Senate Bill 52 will not move this session, we’ll continue to have broader road funding discussions as we move forward and look to the next legislative session,” said Huston.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett also says he’s pleased with the outcome.

“I extend my thanks to Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston for working with IndyGo and the City to come to this commitment. I am grateful for the many community members who continued to show up and advocate for this transformative investment for our city,” said Hogsett Thursday.

Construction on the 24-mile Blue Line is supposed to begin sometime in 2025. It is supposed to run along Washington Street with the purpose of connecting Hancock and Hendricks counties all the way to the Indianapolis International Airport.

“Thank you to Speaker Houston for negotiating an agreement that protects important mass transit infrastructure investment in Indianapolis. I’m grateful a compromise was able to be reached that addresses the concerns and desires of all parties,” said Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis).

The Blue Line is projected to be operational by 2027.