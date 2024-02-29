Five-Hour Standoff In Greenwood Ends With No One Hurt

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A standoff ended with no one hurt after several hours in Greenwood on Wednesday.
The call to the police was about some shots fired at a home near U.S. 31 and Worthsville Road. A man was holed up inside a home and threatening to hurt himself.
SWAT officers responded and surrounded the home. The man inside fired some shots inside the home during the standoff but it’s not clear if any of the shots were at officers.
Eventually, the man came out of the house on his own and gave up. It’s not clear yet if the man will face any charges.
