Indiana Has Its First Infection of Measles in Five Years

LAKE COUNTY, Ind.–The Indiana Department of Health says they have come across someone in Lake County infected with measles. This is the first time in Indiana someone has been reported to have the measles since 2019.

“Measles is easily spread and can be serious, especially for young children. About one in five unvaccinated people in the United States who get measles is hospitalized, and 90 percent of unvaccinated people who are exposed to measles will become sick. This case is a good reminder that you are at risk if you haven’t been vaccinated,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver.

Weaver says more than 93 percent of people who receive a single dose of an MMR vaccine will develop immunity to measles and more than 97 percent of people will be protected after receiving a second dose. Two doses of the vaccine are needed to be fully protected.

Children are routinely vaccinated for measles at 12-15 months, and again at 4-6 years of age before going to kindergarten, but children as young as 6 months old can receive the measles vaccine if they are at risk. Because some children are too young to be immunized, Weaver says it’s important that those around them are vaccinated to protect them.

Measles begins with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes usually about 7 to 14 days after exposure to measles but can occur up to 21 days. The fever increases and can get as high as 105 degrees. Tiny white spots (Koplik spots) may appear inside the mouth two to three days after symptoms begin. Then two to four days after symptoms begin, a rash starts on the hairline and face. It spreads down the back and trunk, and then extends to the arms and hands, as well as the legs and feet. After about five days, the rash fades in the same order in which it appeared.

Because measles is so easily spread, a single case is considered an outbreak. When infected people sneeze or cough, droplets spray into the air. Those droplets remain infective in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours.