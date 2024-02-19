Hoosier Rabbi Addresses Antisemitic Incident in Carmel

CARMEL, IND — Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow of Congregation Shaarey Tefilla expressed surprise upon hearing about swastikas and a Star of David discovered in the snow in front of a Jewish family’s home.

“Being Jewish in Carmel is a nonissue almost 100 percent of the time,” said Sendrow. What I mean by that is we are not looked upon as the other or unacceptably different or even different at all.”

The Carmel Police Department is investigating after swastikas and a Star of David were found in front of a Jewish family’s home in Carmel.

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam deemed the act “despicable” and declared that the “hateful” behavior would not be tolerated.

“Carmel is a welcoming community, and together we stand in solidarity against all forms of bigotry and hate,” she said. “Carmel PD is looking into the isolated incident. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, no further details are being released.”

Sendrow believes that young people are most likely responsible for this.

“I think it’s young people jumping on the growing bandwagon of antisemitism,” he said. “Which bizarrely has increased since October 7.”

On that day, Hamas militants crossed the border and attacked Israelis in their homes. Around 300 people were killed, and 1,590 were injured in the attack. The militants also took hostages during the assault, which occurred at 22 different locations. They targeted both civilians and soldiers and launched thousands of rockets at Israel from Gaza.

Sendrow encourages Hoosiers Jews to continue living their lives and not live in fear.