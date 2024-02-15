Greek Parliament Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage

ATHENS, Greece — Greece made history Thursday, as the Orthodox Christian country legalized same-sex marriage.

Activists have long been hoping for this change, which will also allow same-sex couples to adopt children and enjoy other rights. The vote passed with 176 Parliamentarians in favor.

But, LGTBQIA+ community members and activists have made it clear that true equality has yet to be reached. For example, couples are still not allowed to use surrogates in order to have children.

And, while many celebrated the legalization, some gathered in protest.

The Greek Orthodox Church was not – and still is not – in favor. As one of the most influential powers in the European nation, the church is likely to continue challenging legislation intended to advance LGBTQIA+ rights.