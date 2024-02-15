Nearly 37,000 Travelers Leaving Sunday, Monday from Indianapolis Airport

INDIANAPOLIS–Sunday and Monday are expected to be busy travel days at the Indianapolis International Airport because of people both coming into Indianapolis and leaving from NBA All-Star Weekend.

They expect nearly 18,000 passengers to go through security screening at the Indianapolis Airport on Sunday and more than 19,000 are projected to go through on Monday.

“Those are just outside our top five numbers. It will be especially busy before 6 am on those days,” said Megan Carrico, director of public affairs at the Indianapolis Airport Authority.

Carrico says they are making some extra accommodations given the heavy travel projections.

“For those people leaving, the TSA checkpoints will open at 3 am to accommodate that early morning traffic,” said Carrico.

Carrico believes the early morning flights (5 am-6 am) will be the most impacted by the increase in travel, so you’re encouraged to arrive at the terminal two hours before your departure time.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority also makes the following recommendations before leaving for the airport.