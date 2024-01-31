Bill To Protect Lemonade Stands Run By Children Advances at Statehouse

STATEWIDE–Lemonade stands would be protected under a bill that the House Commerce Committee approved at the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday.
The stands are currently illegal under the Indiana code, but Representative Blake Johnson says they are one of the first ways kids are introduced to running their own business.
Johnson’s bill would ban counties, cities, and homeowner associations from stopping or regulating the stands. He says there are stipulations, such as the stand can only operate two consecutive days and a total of eight days a month.
“(It’s) giving these kids the opportunity to test their chops on entrepreneurship, to be creative and learn the skills that would make them future Indiana business owners,” said Johnson.
The House previously passed a similar bill two years ago on lemonade stands but it never got a hearing in the Senate.
The bill passed 11-0 and heads to the full House.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 19, 2024
-
Brewery Biden Creates 169 Jobs in Wisconsin
-
Morgan County Deputy Shot Responding to Suicidal Person, Teenage Suspect Dead
-
Freezing Rain to Start Monday Into Tuesday Before Temps Reach Highs of 50 Degrees
-
Closings and Delays for 1-23-24
-
Governor Holcomb HAS signed the joint letter of support with Texas along with 24 other GOP Governors
-
How Investigators Solved an Indiana Cold Case from 1975
-
911 Call Released From Night Colts Owner Jim Irsay Found Unresponsive