Marco Andretti To Return In No. 98 Car With Andretti Global For Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Marco Andretti will return to his father’s team for the 2024 Indianapolis 500 as he will once again pilot the No. 98 entry.

His participation with the team will give Andretti four cars they intend to try and qualify for the Indianapolis 500 come May. Marco Andretti has been consistent with one-off appearances in the “500” since his last full-time season in IndyCar back on 2020.

The entry is an Andretti partnership with Bryan Herta Racing and Curb-Agajanian and is possible thanks to sponsorship dollars from MAPEI.

“It’s exciting for us to bring MAPEI into the Andretti family and provide them with their first experience in racing and the NTT IndyCar Series, said team owner Michael Andretti.”It’s apparent that MAPEI shares our passion for maximizing performance and achievement, which will show through our partnership goals.”

This will be Marco Andretti’s 19th attempt to qualify for the Indianapolis 500. He has qualified for the race every year since 2006. His best finish was his runner-up finish in his rookie year that season.

Andretti finished 17th in last year’s race.

MAPEI also announced that they will serve as a sponsor for the full season for Kyle Kirkwood’s, No. 27 AutoNation car.

The Indy 500 will not be Andretti’s only race he will try to qualify for this year. He announced earlier this month that he will take part in about 20 stock car races this year in the ARCA Menards Series and the Craftsman Truck Series.