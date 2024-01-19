Listen Live
National

Actor Alec Baldwin Charged Again With Involuntary Manslaughter

Published on January 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In Manchester- October 30, 2021

Source: MEGA / Getty

SANTA FE, NM  — Alec Baldwin is being charged again with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting on the set of his film “Rust.”

The actor was indicted Friday on one count of involuntary manslaughter after a New Mexico grand jury was presented evidence by special prosecutors.

Baldwin was charged the first time one year ago.

Prosecutors dropped the charge in April, in part because Baldwin was charged under a law that didn’t exist at the time.

It was also revealed that one of the special prosecutors was also serving the New Mexico Legislature.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed after being shot with a prop gun held by Baldwin in 2021.
Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is still facing involuntary manslaughter charges.
SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close