Actor Alec Baldwin Charged Again With Involuntary Manslaughter

SANTA FE, NM — Alec Baldwin is being charged again with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting on the set of his film “Rust.”
The actor was indicted Friday on one count of involuntary manslaughter after a New Mexico grand jury was presented evidence by special prosecutors.
Baldwin was charged the first time one year ago.
Prosecutors dropped the charge in April, in part because Baldwin was charged under a law that didn’t exist at the time.
It was also revealed that one of the special prosecutors was also serving the New Mexico Legislature.
