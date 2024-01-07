Colts Season Ends with Loss to Texans

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts season came to an end Saturday night with a 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Down 23-17 late in the fourth quarter, the Colts got to the Texans 15-yard line and were forced into a 4th and 1 situation. Colts running back Tyler Goodson dropped a wide-open pass from Gardner Minshew, which meant the Colts turned it over on downs.

The Texans took a safety after that and the Colts ran out of time. The Texans are going back to the postseason for the first time since 2019. The Colts have not made the postseason since 2020.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had his best game of the season rushing for 188 yards on 30 carries with a touchdown. Minshew threw for 141 yards and was sacked once. Josh Downs led the Colts in receiving with 48 yards.

The Colts finish the season 9-8, which is an improvement from last season when they went 4-12-1.