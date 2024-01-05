Person Fatally Shot At Apartments On Northwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died in a shooting Thursday night at apartments on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 10:20 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 4800 block of Lakeshore Place. That’s at Lakeshore Apartments off East 82nd Street just west of Allisonville Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a wounded man in the common area of an apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner will release his name after relatives have been notified.

Homicide detectives had detained a woman at the scene, but she has since been released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective James Hurt by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at James.Hurt@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.