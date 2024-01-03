Bombings Kill, Injure Hundreds in Iran

KERMAN, Iran — More than 100 people are dead, and many more are hurt, following two bombings in Iran Wednesday.

Iranian people were gathering to honor Qassim Suleimani – a former military general and country official who was killed by a U.S. drone strike in 2020 – for a commemoration procession and ceremony.

But, the procession near Suleimani’s tomb quickly devolved into a scary scene as two bombs killed at least 103 people, and hurt hundreds more.

Local media were told that the bombs had been detonated with some form of remote control. While this has been described as a “terrorist attack,” it is not yet clear who is behind the incident.

These bombings are just some of many that have occurred in the Middle East in recent months, as Israel and Hamas continue to fight, amongst others.

Suleimani has ties to Hamas and other militia groups in the region, as he helped fund and arm fighters during his time with the Revolutionary Guards Corps. Learn more about the former general here.