Young Girl Abducted in Indiana Rescued at Gas Station in Wisconsin

STATEWIDE –An 11-year-old girl abducted in Wells County, Indiana, was found safe at a Kwik Trip in Barneveld, Wisconsin.
The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that the vehicle involved matched the one in the Indiana Silver Alert. Police from Dodgeville and Iowa County stopped the vehicle on US Highway 151, rescuing the child.
The three adults in the car, Zachary Delozier (27), Sara Gaudino (23), and Isaiah Schryvers (24), all from South Dakota, were arrested. The exact circumstances of the abduction and the relationship between the child and the individuals are not provided.
Each of the three individuals had warrants related to the abduction of a minor from Wells County.
