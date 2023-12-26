Listen Live
Weather

NWS: Clear Skies and Cold Nights Ahead

Morning clouds are disappearing, making way for some sweet sunshine. Highs are cruising near 50.

Published on December 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

NWS Forecaster Mike Ryan

Source: X / (Formerly Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS — Hey, Hoosiers! Here’s your weather scoop for the next few days in Indy:

 

TODAY: Morning clouds are disappearing, making way for some sweet sunshine. Highs are cruising near 50, and the breeze gives a gentle nod from the southwest.

 

TONIGHT: Clouds are sneaking back in, and temperatures are heading south into the lower 30s. Brr, grab that extra blanket!

 

WEDNESDAY: It’s looking mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid-40s. And oh, Wednesday night? Cloudy till midnight, a sprinkle of rain and snow might crash the party. Lows dipping into the lower 30s. Chance of getting wet? About 40 percent, so keep an umbrella handy.

 

THURSDAY: Cloudy again, and there’s a 50-50 shot of rain showers. Highs hanging out in the lower 40s. Thursday night, it’s a mirror image—cloudy, the mid-30s, and another toss-up on rain showers.

 

FRIDAY: Morning clouds decide to play peek-a-boo and become partly cloudy—a slim 20 percent chance of rain showers and highs chilling in the lower 40s.

 

FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy vibes. Lows plunge into the upper 20s, while daytime highs keep it cool in the lower 40s.

 

SUNDAY: Start your day with some morning clouds, then let the sun shine through. Highs around 40, making it a decent day to soak up the rays.

 

SUNDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEAR’S DAY: Plan for a partly cloudy night, with lows in the upper 20s. New Year’s Day keeps it cool in the upper 30s. Stay cozy, and here’s to a bright start to the year!

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Weather & School Closings

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close