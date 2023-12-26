NWS: Clear Skies and Cold Nights Ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — Hey, Hoosiers! Here’s your weather scoop for the next few days in Indy:

TODAY: Morning clouds are disappearing, making way for some sweet sunshine. Highs are cruising near 50, and the breeze gives a gentle nod from the southwest.

TONIGHT: Clouds are sneaking back in, and temperatures are heading south into the lower 30s. Brr, grab that extra blanket!

WEDNESDAY: It’s looking mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid-40s. And oh, Wednesday night? Cloudy till midnight, a sprinkle of rain and snow might crash the party. Lows dipping into the lower 30s. Chance of getting wet? About 40 percent, so keep an umbrella handy.

THURSDAY: Cloudy again, and there’s a 50-50 shot of rain showers. Highs hanging out in the lower 40s. Thursday night, it’s a mirror image—cloudy, the mid-30s, and another toss-up on rain showers.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds decide to play peek-a-boo and become partly cloudy—a slim 20 percent chance of rain showers and highs chilling in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy vibes. Lows plunge into the upper 20s, while daytime highs keep it cool in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Start your day with some morning clouds, then let the sun shine through. Highs around 40, making it a decent day to soak up the rays.

SUNDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEAR’S DAY: Plan for a partly cloudy night, with lows in the upper 20s. New Year’s Day keeps it cool in the upper 30s. Stay cozy, and here’s to a bright start to the year!