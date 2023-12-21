Mass Shooting in Prague Kills, Injures Dozens

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — At least 15 people are dead, and many more are hurt, following a mass shooting in the Czech Republic Thursday.
Police in Prague – the country’s capital city – say a student at Charles University was responsible for the shooting, and that his father had been killed earlier that day.
The suspected shooter is now also dead. While it is still not clear why he might have done this, officers think the 24-year-old man may have been “inspired” by other shootings abroad.
Mass shootings and attacks are relatively rare in Europe, so leaders – including Czech President Petr Pavel – have found it particularly shocking. Pavel Tweeted a message, which roughly translates to:
“I am shocked by the events at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University. I would like to express my deep regret and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims that the shooting claimed. I want to thank the citizens for respecting the instructions of the security forces and providing maximum cooperation.”
