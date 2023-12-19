Harden, Leonard, and George Lead Clippers Past Pacers, 151-127

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers lost 151-127 against the Los Angeles Clippers, making it their fourth consecutive defeat. The highest scorer for the Pacers was Benedict Mathurin, with 34 points. Tyrese Haliburton led all players with 11 assists.

Indiana played without Myles Turner. Isaiah Jackson replaced him in the starting lineup, scoring 15 points.

Former Pacers player Paul George scored 36 points. Despite the Pacers leading 51-46 midway through the second quarter, the Clippers took control of the game with a 21-6 run and never looked back, leading 77-66 at halftime and 114-94 after three quarters.

James Harden scored 21 of his season-best 35 points in the fourth quarter.

The Pacers paid tribute to two-time ABA champion George McGinnis, who passed away on Thursday, with a pregame highlight reel and a moment of silence.

The Pacers are currently third in the Central Division with a record of 13-12. They will host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.