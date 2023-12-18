NWS: Cold Front Sweeps In, Bringing Chilly Winds, Flurries

INDIANAPOLIS — A cold front is sweeping through this morning, bringing a sudden drop in temperatures, gusty winds blowing at 20-40 mph, and a chill that will cause the mercury to dip into the upper 20s by 4 p.m. Hold on tight as northwest winds will whip up wind chills in the teens.

Flurries and snow showers will dance in the cold air and northwesterly flow. Though accumulations will be light, some areas in northeastern and eastern Indiana near the Ohio state border may see up to 2 inches of snow in specific spots.

Tonight, the chill will continue with lingering flurries under slowly clearing skies. The winds will ease up, and the temperature will drop to the upper teens by sunrise.

But here’s the good news: Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny with a gradual warming trend! However, rain showers will return on Friday and continue throughout the holiday weekend, with afternoon highs reaching the 50s.

Unfortunately, a white Christmas is unlikely this year for snow enthusiasts due to the warmer temperatures!