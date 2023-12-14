Brothers From Fishers Sentenced For Attempting To Sell Guns To ISIS

INDIANAPOLIS — Two brothers from Fishers have now been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to Attempting to Provide Material Support or Resources to a Designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

According to court documents, Moyad and Mahde Dannon of Fishers, Indiana were planning to deliver stolen firearms to a convicted felon who was cooperating with the FBI back in June of 2018. The brothers would continue to sell illegally obtained firearms to the individual between July and December of that same year.

The brothers would also begin to manufacture “ghost guns” by purchasing the parts to build .223 caliber semi- and fully- automatic rifles, which were also sold to the FBI undercover agent.

At one point Moyad accompanied the undercover agent to the U.S. southwest border in order to show one of their rifles to a potential buyer, who was also cooperating with the FBI. The buyer stated that the weapons purchased would be shipped to the Middle East where they would be used by ISIS. The brothers agreed to sell 55 fully-automatic “ghost-guns” to the undercover agent.

On May 15th, 2019, the brothers sold five rifles to undercover agents they believed to be working for the buyer from the southwest border. They were arrested immediately after by the FBI.

Documents also revealed that between February and May of 2019, Moyad had conversations with an undercover agent expressing his desire to travel from Indiana to ISIS-controlled areas of Syria and provide military assistance to ISIS.

After their arrest, FBI agents found a flash drive on Moyad’s key chain containing roughly 16 gigabytes of ISIS propaganda, including graphically violent videos. Similar videos were also found on his laptop computer.

Moyad Dannon, 25, was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison and a lifetime of supervised release. Mahde Dannon was sentenced to 20 years back in October of 2021 after pleading guilty to the same charges.