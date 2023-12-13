Listen Live
Indiana Nears Record for Warmest Year as 2023 Approaches End

"We haven't had an extended period of cold all year."

Published on December 13, 2023

NWS Forecaster Mike Ryan

NWS Forecaster Mike Ryan

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana is on track to have its warmest year on record in 150 years, with only 19 days left. According to the National Weather Service, we are currently just two-tenths of a degree ahead of 2012, when we experienced 80-degree days in March, followed by several 100-degree days during the summer. Although our summer wasn’t particularly hot, we have maintained a consistently mild climate.

 

Forecaster Mike Ryan attributes the mild temperatures this year to the lack of rain we’ve received.

 

“We’re running here in Indianapolis, about 8-9 inches below normal for this time of the year,” he said. “Typically, we see somewhere between 40-45 inches of precipitation in a given year, and we’re running at about 33-34 (inches) right now, and unfortunately, as we go through the holidays, through Christmas and New Year’s, we’re not seeing a lot of any big threat for perspiration. It’s a continuation of what we’ve seen in the late summer and early fall.”

Ryan says Indiana experienced a warm September through October, followed by a mild November. December was initially chilly but has since returned to a milder pattern.

 

“We haven’t had an extended period of cold all year,” Ryan added.

