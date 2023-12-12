Chilean Nationals Accused of Burglaries in Indiana Face Similar Charges in Michigan

HAMILTON COUNTY, IND — Jeremy Martinez (19), Ignacio Ruiz-Saldias (29), and Tamara Ruiz-Saldias (36), Chilean nationals, face charges in both central Indiana and Michigan for a string of home thefts.
The trio is charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and eight counts of second-degree home invasion in affluent Michigan homes. Belonging to the “South American Theft Group,” they are accused of eight break-ins between Feb. 3 and Feb. 11, 2023. Authorities suspect non-citizen temporary residents from South America in these orchestrated home invasions.
They are in custody in Hamilton County and accused of similar thefts, including one involving an estimated $250,000 worth of items. All three face burglary and theft charges exceeding $50,000, filed in March 2023 for an incident in late February.
Their arrests occurred on Feb. 27, 2023, with a pretrial hearing set for Jan. 24, 2024. Additional arrests of group members happened in Kokomo for alleged home break-ins.
