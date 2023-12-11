NWS: Chilly Mornings to Pleasant Afternoons

INDIANAPOLIS -Mixed weather is expected in Indianapolis this week. The skies will be partly cloudy in the morning but will gradually clear up, bringing daytime highs in the upper 30s. As night falls, the forecast remains clear with temperatures settling around 30 degrees, ensuring a cold but calm evening.

Come Tuesday, the city is in for a treat with sunny and pleasant conditions. Highs will climb into the welcoming embrace of the mid-40s, accompanied by gentle afternoon winds. Tuesday night promises mostly clear skies, extending through midnight, with overnight lows reaching the mid-20s.

Wednesday’s forecast introduces a touch of cloud cover, presenting a partly cloudy day with temperatures hovering around 40. The evening maintains the week’s trend, with Wednesday night anticipated to be mostly clear and cold, sending temperatures down into the lower 20s.

Thursday emerges with a sunny disposition, boasting daytime highs comfortably settled in the mid-40s. The clear skies persist into Thursday night, bringing temperatures down to the mid-20s.

As we approach the end of the work week, Friday is on track to feature partly cloudy conditions, complemented by highs reaching the upper 40s. The evening echoes the day’s pattern, with Friday night remaining partly cloudy and cool, with lows settling around 30.

Saturday’s outlook mirrors the preceding days, offering a partly cloudy sky and daytime highs in the upper 40s. The night holds a similar theme, with partly cloudy skies and lows dipping into the lower 30s.

The week concludes on a mild note, as Sunday forecasts partly cloudy conditions and slightly warmer temperatures in the lower 50s.