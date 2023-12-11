Netanyahu: “It’s The Beginning Of The End For Hamas.”

TEL AVIV, Israel. — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says it’s “the beginning of the end” for Hamas.

In a video message Sunday, Netanyahu said dozens of militants have surrendered as Israel continues trying to wipe the Palestinian militant group out in the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

He said it would take more time but his message to Hamas is that it’s over.

The Whtie Hosue has been concerned about Palestinian civilians being caught up in the fighting as Israeli forces continue to push through southern Gaza.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes Israel does not want to harm Palestinian civilians, but also should do more to avoid civilian casualties and allow humanitarian aid.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Blinken said Israel needs to close the gap between intent and results.

He acknowledged that Israel needs to protect itself from more attacks by Hamas, whom he called a “terrorist organization” that committed “vicious brutality” on October 7th.

But Blinken emphasized that Israeli military operations are designed around civilian protection.

As for proposed aid for Israel and Ukraine in its war with Russia, Ukrainian President Zelensky is set to travel to the White House on Tuesday.

President Biden invited Zelensky for a meeting to “underscore” the U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine. An aid package for the country remains stalled in Congress, with the visit coming less than a week after Senate Republicans blocked a bill to give aid to Ukraine and Israel in their respective fights against Russia and Hamas.

Zelensky will also meet with House Speaker Mike Johnson.