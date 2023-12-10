Colts Fall to Bengals in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH.–The Cincinnati Bengals held the Indianapolis Colts scoreless in the second half to go on and win 34-14 Sunday afternoon.

The Colts got a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown from Ronnie Harrison right before the end of the first half. The Colts got the two-point conversion on a pass from Gardner Minshew to Michael Pittman. That made it 14-14 at halftime.

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning threw for two touchdown passes and rushed for another to help his team improve to 7-6 on the year. The Colts dropped to 7-6 with the defeat.

Minshew was sacked three times. He also threw an interception.

The Colts face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday at 4:30 pm. The Steelers are 7-6.