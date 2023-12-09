Teacher Fired After Complaining About Students in Recording

INDIANAPOLIS — A now-former teacher may be looking for a new job, after school officials heard her making insensitive comments about two of her students.

Staff and students say they heard the comments as they opened a math lesson on Canvas – an online system students can use to keep up to date with their classes and assignments.

In the recording, the teacher can be heard calling one of her students a “b****” multiple times. She can also be heard talking to a man about the modern use of pronouns.

At one point, she does not refer to a student by their preferred name. The man – who has not been identified – seems to support her frustrations with students having the ability to choose their desired names/pronouns.

The school district later released a statement in which they said, “The message or language in the recording…is in no way aligned with our mission or beliefs. The staff member responsible is no longer employed by the MSD of Decatur Township.”