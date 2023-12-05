Indy Man Gets 12 Years for Robbery, Used BB Gun to Take $500

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The robbery was not the big score he wanted, and now Joseph Johnson will spend the next twelve years in prison.

It was back on May 17th when a man walked into a supermarket on East Michigan Street and asked two employees for medicine. That’s when the man, later identified as Johnson, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

He walked away with $500 in cash.

Police were able to use the store’s own security cameras to capture a partial license plate number and the getaway car itself. The Flock Database License Plate Reader allowed police to track Johnson down the next day.

He tried to make a run for it and ditched a gun while on foot. He was captured, and the gun turned out to be a BB gun that is believed to have been used in the robbery.

“The defendant made a decision that threatened not only the safety of two innocent employees but the public at large,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears in a Tuesday press release. “Law enforcement was able to utilize technical advances in investigative tools to quickly identify and apprehend the suspect. Those tools laid the foundation for the successful prosecution and accountability for the defendant’s actions.”

Joseph Johnson was convicted for armed robbery and robbery, both felonies.