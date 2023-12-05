NWS: Mixed Conditions and Mild Temperatures Ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — In the afternoon, there is a possibility of rain. The temperature will remain steady in the mid-30s. The forecast predicts cloudy conditions with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, which will transition to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Overnight lows are expected to be in the upper 20s.

On Wednesday, anticipate partly cloudy conditions in the morning. Highs will reach the upper 30s. Wednesday night, expect mostly cloudy conditions, with lows hovering around 30.

On Thursday, mostly sunny skies are expected with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds will intensify to 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Thursday night, it is mostly clear. Breezy conditions are expected, with lows in the upper 30s.

Friday’s conditions will be partly cloudy and breezy, with highs in the mid-50s. Friday night, mostly cloudy conditions with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

On Saturday, rain is likely, with highs in the mid-50s. Saturday night, anticipate rain with lows in the upper 30s.

On Sunday, rain is likely in the morning, transitioning to a chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Sunday night, conditions will be partly cloudy, with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, followed by a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows are expected in the upper 20s.