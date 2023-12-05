Notre Dame Trustees Choose Fr. Robert Dowd As School’s Next President

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame will soon have a new president.

Fr. John Jenkins has served as the school’s president for the last two decades. He will be succeeded by Fr. Robert Dowd. Affectionately known as “Father Bob,” Dowd will take over as president of Notre Dame in July of 2024 after the conclusion of the spring semester.

Dowd was voted on and approved by the Notre Dame board of trustees on Monday.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by the board’s decision,” Dowd said in a video posted to YouTube by the school. “I’m also deeply humbled to be following in the footsteps of Father John.”

Dowd, who is a native of Michigan City, is currently the vice president and associate provost at Notre Dame. He has held that position since 2021 but has been a faculty member at Notre Dame since 2004. Dowd graduated from Notre Dame in 1987 and became an ordained priest in 1994.

Dowd also holds several degrees in different disciplines including undergraduate degrees in psychology and economics. He also has a masters from UCLA in African Studies and then a doctorate in political science.

Jenkins is stepping down as president but plans to continue teaching at Notre Dame.