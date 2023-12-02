NWS: Clouds and Heavy Rain Chances Ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — Tonight, expect cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain after midnight, lows in the upper 30s, and a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

Sunday will be rainy, with highs in the mid-40s and a 90% chance of precipitation.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of morning rain. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. There is a chance of rain with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid-40s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.