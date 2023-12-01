NWS: Rainy and Windy Conditions Expected

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, expect rainy conditions with temperatures in the upper 40s. The day will also see winds, with gusts reaching 25 mph. Tonight, rain is anticipated, primarily in the evening, and temperatures will hold steady in the lower 40s. The likelihood of rain is 60%. The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s tomorrow.

Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. The chance of rain is 30%.

On Sunday, anticipate rain with highs in the upper 40s. The chance of rain is 80%. Sunday night will be cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and lows in the mid-30s.

Monday will feature mostly cloudy conditions with a slight chance of morning rain and highs in the lower 40s. The chance of rain is 20%. Monday night will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain after midnight and lows in the lower 30s. The likelihood of rain is 30%.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with a 50% chance of rain and highs in the lower 40s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening and lows around 30. The chance of rain is 50%.