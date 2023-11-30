NWS: Partly Cloudy Afternoon, Rain Chances Increase

On Friday, the day will be rainy, with a temperature of around 50 degrees. The chance of rain is near 100 percent. Friday night will be mostly cloudy, with a continued chance of rain through midnight. The likelihood of rain decreases to 70 percent.

INDIANAPOLIS –Partly cloudy skies will give way to mostly cloudy skies later in the day with a slight chance of rain. The temperature will reach a high of around 55 degrees.

Saturday will bring cloudy conditions with highs in the lower 50s and west winds at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast indicates mostly cloudy skies with a 50 percent chance of rain for Saturday night and Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 30s and highs in the lower 50s.

Monday’s weather forecast predicts partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of morning rain. The day’s high will be in the mid-40s, with a 20% chance of rain. During the night, conditions will be partly cloudy until midnight before transitioning to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain toward daybreak. Lows will be in the lower 30s, with a 20% chance of rain.

Tuesday morning will be mostly cloudy, with gradual clearing throughout the day and a 20% chance of rain. Highs for the day are expected to be in the mid-40s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain; lows around 30 degrees are anticipated. There is a 20% chance of rain.

Wednesday will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 40s.