Overnight Fire at Woodbrook Apartments Hospitalizes Four

Published on November 30, 2023

Woodbrook Apartment Fire

Source: Tod Parker / Pike Township Fire Department

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents at Woodbrook Apartments, which is near 52nd Street and Georgetown Road, had to escape a fire last night.

According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the fire broke out around midnight with flames visible on two of the apartment buildings. Four people were hospitalized, at least three of them including one child, were transported after jumping from their balcony.

American Red Cross was on the scene and assisted a total of 27 residents.

It is unknown if smoke detectors were operational at the time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

 

