NWS: A Mix of Sunshine and Rain Ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — Mostly sunny this afternoon, with temperatures in the lower 40s. However, it will be accompanied by a brisk southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting up to 30 mph.

The skies will remain mostly clear as night falls, and temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s. The southwest winds will persist around 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph in the early evening.

Looking ahead to Thursday, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds will pick up speed ranging from 15 to 20 mph, and gusts could reach up to 30 mph.

Thursday night brings a shift in conditions with a chance of showers in the evening, escalating to showers after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s, accompanied by southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. The likelihood of rain is nearly 100 percent.

On Friday, the region will experience showers, primarily in the morning, as highs reach the mid-40s. The probability of rain is again near 100 percent