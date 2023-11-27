Mike Chappell from Fox 59/CBS 4 joined Query and Company to talk about the firing of former Colts Coach by the Carolina Panthers. Mike was surprised by the early termination of Reich. It has been known to many that Bryce Young was not Reich’s preferred choice for QB, that CJ Stroud was. But owner David Pepper forced Young on Reich, and Reich has taken the fall.

In happier news, Chappel talked about the amazing job coach Shane Steichen has been doing with the Colts this year.

This is still a flawed team. Most teams are flawed. But to have this team playing meaningful games in November and December speaks highly of Steichen and his staff because they are having to make do with deficiencies, where it normally costs you. But that hasn’t been the case so far.

The post Is Frank Reich's ousting before the end of the season a surprise? appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

