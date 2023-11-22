Israel Approves Hostage Release Deal

JERUSALEM, Israel. — A deal between Israel and Hamas to release hostages has been reached.

Israel’s cabinet approved the deal Tuesday night, according to NBC News. There is still a 24-hour period where the families of victims of Hamas could appeal to the Supreme Court.

The deal would include a multi-day cease-fire and around 50 Israeli and international hostages freed in different waves, with more eventually to follow.

It would also include exchanging Palestinian women and children currently detained in Israel for hostages held by Hamas.

President Biden is reacting after a deal between Israel and Hamas to release hostages has been reached. Biden said on X that he welcomes the deal, adding it will bring home more American hostages.

He added that he has no higher priority than ensuring the safety of American hostages worldwide, and will not stop until all are released.