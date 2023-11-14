You Can Help Kroger Stores Raise Money for Hoosiers in Need

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger is currently raising money as part of its holiday hunger relief campaign, and they are asking you to help support Hoosiers in need.
This season, you are encouraged to donate what you can when you purchase your groceries at a Kroger store, or through kroger.com.
You can donate a few cents by rounding up your purchase amount to the nearest dollar, or give $1, $5, or $10 at the checkout. Money raised will help Hoosiers in need have food on their tables over the holiday season.
Kroger will be collecting through December 30th as part of this campaign. If you are wondering why you are being asked to donate money instead of non-perishable food items, you are not alone.
Eric Halvorson, Manager of Corporate Affairs for the Kroger Central Division, says food banks can help up to 10 Hoosiers with just one dollar, thanks to their community partnerships and buying power. So, cash really is the best resource to donate.
The holiday hunger relief campaign is an extension of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation. Each year, the foundation works to address hunger and eliminate food waste.
