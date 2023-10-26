Listen Live
Local News

IMPD: Officer Injured, Suspect Fatally Shot in Exchange of Gunfire

Published on October 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Blurred police lights.

Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

Update: The suspect in this case has died. The officer remains in stable condition.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being shot by an Indianapolis police officer Thursday evening.

It was right around 6 o’clock Thursday evening when Indianapolis Metro Police encountered a man during an investigation on North Shadeland Avenue.

“That investigation led to an officer-involved shooting, as well as an officer receiving injuries consistent with a gunshot wound,” said IMPD Public Information Officer William Young during a Thursday night media scrum.

Related Stories

Police say the officer was taken to the hospital, as was the suspect. Police will be in the area of East 21st and North Shadeland Avenue for several hours as detectives try to piece together what exactly led to the shooting.

IMPD says another press update will take place sometime Thursday night.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close